Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston reunite at SAG Awards

LOS ANGELES • The Internet went into overdrive when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday night.

In photos which went viral online, Aniston, 50, met former husband Pitt backstage and both looked happy to have met.

They were seen chatting and probably congratulating each other before Pitt, 56, was photographed holding her wrist when she walked away from him.

Both won awards that night, with Pitt winning Best Supporting Actor for his role as a stunt double in Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, while Aniston won Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as a television anchor in The Morning Show.

Pitt alluded to his personal life as a twice-divorced man when he said on stage after receiving the award: "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It's a big stretch. Big."

The audience burst into laughter at his quip and Aniston was seen smiling and clapping when the camera panned to her.

Pitt was also spotted watching Aniston's acceptance speech on a monitor backstage when she went on stage to receive her award.

The former couple were also photographed a few metres from each other at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan 5, but they greeted each other only briefly at the after-party.

Aniston and Pitt married in 2000. They divorced in 2005 after Pitt was rumoured to be having an affair with his Mr & Mrs Smith (2005) co-star Angelina Jolie.

He went on to marry Jolie in 2014 and they have six children together, including three who were adopted.

Pitt and Jolie split in 2016 and divorced last year.

Aniston married actor Justin Theroux in 2015. They announced their separation in 2018.