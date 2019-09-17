Brad Pitt asks Nasa astronaut: 'Who was more believable? George Clooney or me?'

MIAMI (AP) - Brad Pitt, star of new space movie Ad Astra, had a burning question for a real-life astronaut.

"Who was more believable? George Clooney or Pitt?"

In a televised call on Monday (Sept 16), Nasa astronaut Nick Hague answered Pitt - "absolutely" - getting a big laugh.

Pitt's Hollywood pal Clooney starred in 2013 space film Gravity.

Hague and the rest of the International Space Station crew previewed Ad Astra a few weeks ago. The movie opens on Friday (Sept 20) in America.

Pitt portrays an astronaut who travels through the solar system to find his father.

The film includes actual Nasa shots of the moon and Mars.

"How'd we do? How was our zero-G?" Pitt asked from Nasa headquarters in Washington.

Hague, six months into his six-month mission, said: "I got to tell you, it was really good. The depictions, the settings, all as you can tell, look very similar to the type of setting I've got around me."

"I got to imagine it was a lot easier for me to kind of enjoy the zero-G than it was you," he added, flipping in weightlessness.

Pitt noted the movie's spaceship was "a bit cleaner" than the station.

After asking about spacewalking and seeing Earth from space, Pitt said: "Most important question: Who controls the jam box?"

Answer: The astronauts take turns.

With three Americans, two Russians and an Italian on board, the music has an "international flair", Hague said.

The 20-minute chat ended with Pitt sharing: "I can't wait to brag to my kids."