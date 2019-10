Boyz singer does odd jobs after scandal

HONG KONG • Au Man-man said she looked glum in her wedding photographs with pop duo Boyz singer Steven Cheung because she had received threats to her and their baby.

Cheung drew flak when he dropped a bombshell in July, revealing their relationship and shocking fans who thought that he and another woman, April Leung, were an item.

The scandal heated up further when four additional women told media that Cheung had dated them.

Au, a model, now has more worries on her mind, with her husband struggling to bring home the bacon.

With his musical career on hold, he now has to take on a variety of odd jobs in a hotel, including preparing sashimi and roast beef for a buffet spread.

Confirming his current employment, he told on.cc portal that there was nothing to be ashamed of, since he is not shying away from the responsibility of raising a family.

"I work 10 hours a day and I have an hour to take lunch. Working is not hard; it's harder when I don't have money."

Netizens now wonder if the couple have the means to host a banquet next year to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary, a dream Au had mentioned to the media.