Boyz N The Hood director John Singleton in ICU after suffering stroke

NEW YORK (TCA/DPA) - Oscar-nominated filmmaker John Singleton is in the intensive care unit after suffering a stroke earlier this week, his family announced.

The Boyz N The Hood director had the stroke on Wednesday while already at the hospital, according to a statement released by his family.

"John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care," reads the statement obtained by the Daily News.

"We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues."

Singleton, 51, was first brought to the hospital because he felt weakness in one of his legs, TMZ reported.

He was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards for his 1991 drama Boyz N The Hood, making him the first African-American filmmaker to receive a nomination in the directing category.

The movie - which starred Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr, Laurence Fishburne, Nia Long, Angela Bassett and Regina King - was Singleton's directorial debut.

Many of his colleagues in the entertainment industry shared well wishes for Singleton on Saturday after news of his condition emerged.

"Praying hard this morning for my friend @johnsingleton PULL THROUGH BABY," Long wrote on Instagram.

Fellow director Guillermo del Toro, meanwhile, tweeted, "Get well, John Singleton! Such a generous spirit."

Singleton's other directorial credits include Shaft (2000) and 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003).