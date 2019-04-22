Boyz N The Hood director in ICU

NEW YORK • Oscar-nominated film-maker John Singleton is in the intensive care unit (ICU) after suffering a stroke last week, his family said.

The Boyz N The Hood (1991) director had the stroke last Wednesday while already at the hospital, his family said in a statement.

"John is in the ICU and under great medical care," reads the statement obtained by the Daily News.

Singleton, 51, was first taken to hospital because he felt weakness in one of his legs, TMZ reported.

He was nominated for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars in 1992 for Boyz N The Hood, making him the first African-American director to receive a nomination.

The movie starred Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr, Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett, and was Singleton's directorial debut.

His other directorial credits include Shaft (2000) and 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003).

