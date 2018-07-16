Boys Over Flowers actress Ku Hye-sun laughs off rumours over weight gain

BUCHEON (The Korea Herald/ ANN) - South Korean actress and rising director Ku Hye-sun over the weekend dismissed recent rumours that she was either pregnant or had undergone plastic surgery.

She laughed off the speculation while speaking on Saturday (July 14) at the 22nd Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. She had been invited to talk about her new 10-minute short film Mystery Pink.

Since the festival opening last Thursday, online forums have been abuzz over Ku's supposedly swollen face, with some suggesting she is either pregnant or recovering from aesthetic surgery.

Ku said afterwards on her social media accounts that she had simply gained weight from eating too much.

During Saturday's interview, she mentioned the rumours again, saying she found it amusing how the matter had garnered attention.

She also talked about accepting changes in her body.

"At times I do feel sad that time passes by, but I think that I am myself now and will also be myself in the future," she said.

The 33-year-old rose to fame for her role in the 2009 K-drama Boys Over Flowers. She made her directorial debut with the 2011 film The Peach Tree, produced under her own brand.

She has been married since 2016 to 31-year-old actor Ahn Jae-hyun, her co-star in the 2015 TV show Blood. At the film festival on Saturday, she said she might ask him to appear in future films, according to online news portal Soompi.