Boy band One Direction to mark 10th anniversary with new website

If there is one thing that fans of One Direction are hoping for, it would be a reunion.

But although one has yet to be announced, the English-Irish boy band is celebrating their 10th anniversary with new content, including previously unreleased music.

The group comprises Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Former member Zayn Malik left in 2015. One Direction have been on hiatus since 2016.

The new content includes a website, 10 Years Of One Direction, according to CNN.

The site will house the members' auditions on music competition television show The X Factor and a celebration video made especially for fans, which documents highlights of the group's career.

There will also be an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances and behind-the-scenes content as well as previously unreleased music. The music includes remixes, live recordings and acoustic renditions of hit songs.

Visitors will even be able to generate personalised playlists based on how they interact with the content.

The website 10 Years Of One Direction will be launched on July 23, the date the group was formed.