Boy band iKON to carry on with album release

SEOUL • In the highly competitive world of K-pop, speed matters.

That is why the agency behind boy band iKON has decided not to ditch from their new album the tracks that have input from leader B.I, who has left the group .

Called i Decide, the album is slated to be rolled out on Feb 6.

B.I issued an apology in the middle of last year after he admitted that he had taken drugs.

Fans feared that the scandal would derail iKON's future but their concerns were allayed after the remaining six members released three photos from their new music video recently.

According to agency YG Entertainment, it feared that reworking the album would further prolong iKON's absence from the industry.

YG noted too that the tracks are group efforts, and not just B.I's contributions.

The agency, which has been slammed by fans for not doing enough to monitor the activities of its artists, urged fans to support the next phase of iKON's development.