Box office: Bad Boys For Life towers over Dolittle, 1917

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Universal's Dolittle and 1917 found out what Bad Boys will do when they come for you at the box office.

Sony's Bad Boys For Life, the third entry in the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led series, beat expectations and towered over the competition during the Martin Luther King Jr weekend in North America. It earned US$59 million (S$79 million) over the traditional American weekend and should cross US$68 million through Monday (Jan 20).

Heading into the extended holiday frame, the Bad Boys threequel was expected to debut to US$38 million to US$45 million. But solid word of mouth from both audiences and critics boosted ticket sales and justified Sony's decision to revive a 17-year-old franchise. It landed an "A" CinemaScore from moviegoers and a 76 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bad Boys For Life now holds the second-biggest opening ever for a January release, behind American Sniper (2014) with US$107 million, as well as Sony's best start for an R-rated movie.

Bad Boys For Life cost US$90 million. A fourth instalment is already in the works.

One movie that is likely not getting a sequel? Dolittle, a kid-friendly fantasy adventure that has been plagued with production headaches and torched by critics.

The studio had hoped star Robert Downey Jr's take on the vet who can talk to his four-legged patients could ignite a new franchise for family crowds. But that is looking increasingly unlikely after the movie got off to a disappointing start, launching at No. 2 with US$22 million. It is projected to make US$30 million over the four-day weekend.

Those ticket sales are cause for concern since extensive reshoots pushed its production cost near US$180 million. Dolittle kicked off overseas to US$17 million, putting global box office receipts at US$50 million, but the film will need long legs in theatres to avoid winding up in the red.

Dolittle was supposed to open last May but was delayed twice due to production problems. That timing proved unfortunate, given Universal just endured a big-budget flop with Cats.

But it is not all bad news for the studio.

After scoring a handful of Oscar nominations and taking home the Producers Guild of America Awards' top prize, 1917 scored another US$22.1 million in its second weekend of wide release. The World War I drama, from director Sam Mendes, should land US$27 million through Martin Luther King Jr Day, which would put domestic ticket sales above US$80 million.

Sony's Jumanji: The Next Level and Disney's Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker rounded out the top five.