Bop along to hip-hop success

REVIEW / BOLLYWOOD DRAMA ROMANCE

GULLY BOY (PG13)

155 minutes/Now showing/4 stars

The story: An aspiring rapper called Murad (Ranveer Singh) from the slums of Mumbai breaks free from his circumstances and the "gully" (the streets) to chase his dream.

In one of the opening scenes of Bollywood rap movie Gully Boy, protagonist Murad plugs in his earphones to drown out the strains of a small wedding procession entering his home as his father Shakir (Vijay Raaz) takes a second wife.

The marriage is the source of much family tension to come in the film. But hip-hop music is solace for Murad, who calls the gritty Mumbai slum of Dharavi home.

The track of choice? American rapper A$AP Rocky's Everyday, a cautionary tale about fame and fortune.

It is early days yet for either fame or fortune, however, as the movie follows Murad's journey from scribbling lyrics and poetry in his notebooks, and choking in rap battles, to recording voice samples on an iPad and hitting the studios as he finds his feet as a performer.

"Don't wanna be a slumdog millionaire, I'm on a mission," he raps at one point.

He desires to break free from his circumstances - including a job that he detests and a driver-father who constantly chides him that his "dreams should fit (his) reality".

At the same time, he draws on them for his material, seizing the moment as he does on the track Apna Time Aayega (My Time Will Come).

The Zoya Akhtar-directed film was inspired by the real-life rags-to-riches stories of Mumbai rappers Divine and Naezy.

In fact, the music video for one of their songs, 2016's Mere Gully Mein - an ode to the streets where they grew up - is recreated in the film.

Singh, who has had a slew of flamboyant, over-the-top roles of late (a manic conqueror in Padmaavat, and a flashy, bad cop-turned-good in Simmba, both released last year), reels it in for his take on Murad, in a raw and believable performance that is all heart.

There is restraint and vulnerability when necessary, and panache and the required rapper braggadocio, as his character gains confidence and commands the stage.

The supporting cast bolsters his performance. Alia Bhatt's Safeena, his volatile on-and-off love interest, hides a firecracker of a personality behind a mischievous smile, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays his mentor MC Sher, is a revelation with his confidence and swagger.

There are heavyweights behind the scenes too, including a co-executive producer credit for American rapper Nas, and an original score by American-Indian multi-instrumentalist Karsh Kale.

But even with all the catchy music and the presence of real-life Mumbai rappers in the film like Kaam Bhari and MC Altaf lending it credibility, the slickness of the Bollywood production dulls the rough edges of this story of struggle.

Gully Boy feels like the "lite" version of Divine and Naezy's stories, and one that is almost overshadowed by the predictable message of "if you dream it, you can do it".

But either way, be forewarned. It is going to be hard not to bop to the tunes while you watch this film.