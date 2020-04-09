Bookmark This! Podcast: Pandemic novels for stay-home reading

Bookmark This! Ep 14: Pandemic novels for stay-home reading

31:29 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

Bored out of your mind while staying at home during the coronavirus circuit breaker? In the latest episode of this Straits Times literary podcast, journalists Olivia Ho and Toh Wen Li pick out some pandemic novels that may resonate with you, from Albert Camus’s seminal The Plague to Emily St John Mandel’s post-apocalyptic Station Eleven, as well as books by Singaporean authors Danielle Lim and Thea Lim.

0:55 The Plague by Albert Camus

6:33 Severance by Ling Ma

13:51 Love In The Time Of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

17:44 An Ocean Of Minutes by Thea Lim

21:03 Trafalgar Sunrise by Danielle Lim

24:50 Station Eleven by Emily St John Mandel

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

