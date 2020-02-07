Bookmark This! Podcast: In the mood for love poems

With Valentine's Day around the corner, Life journalists Olivia Ho (left) and Toh Wen Li (right) chat about love poems across the spectrum, whether it is John Donne or Joshua Ip, budding romance or broken hearts, having a Coke together or keeping th
With Valentine's Day around the corner, Life journalists Olivia Ho (left) and Toh Wen Li (right) chat about love poems across the spectrum, whether it is John Donne or Joshua Ip, budding romance or broken hearts, having a Coke together or keeping the stars apart.
TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Bookmark This! Ep 13: In the mood for love poems

30:56 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads. 

Topics: 

