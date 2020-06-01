Bookmark This! Podcast: Escape into these books

Bookmark This! Ep 15: Escape into these books

23:54 mins

Synopsis: A podcast by The Straits Times, where we talk about titles in the headlines and sizzling reads.

After nearly two months under circuit breaker, you may want to break free - so journalists Olivia Ho (right) and Toh Wen Li (far right) pick out some escapist reads for you in the latest episode of this Straits Times literary podcast, whether it is renowned author Dan Brown or feeling less miserable with Les Miserables.

Choose your own adventure in Intan Paramaditha's The Wandering, or flee a futuristic Singapore for new worlds in Judith Huang's Sofia And The Utopia Machine.

Listen at:

The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown: 1:10

Howl's Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones: 4:45

The Scarlet Pimpernel by Emma Orczy: 8:37

Les Miserables by Victor Hugo: 11:40

Sofia And The Utopia Machine by Judith Huang: 16:52

The Wandering by Intan Paramaditha: 20:58

Produced by: Olivia Ho, Toh Wen Li and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Discover more Bookmark This! podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGg

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXN

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLG

Playlist: https://str.sg/JZnG

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg