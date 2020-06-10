Bonnie of Pointer Sisters dies of cardiac arrest

SAN FRANCISCO • Bonnie Pointer, one of the four original members of The Pointer Sisters sibling musical group, has died at the age of 69, a statement on the group's website said on Monday.

The cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to her publicist, Roger Neal.

The sisters comprise Bonnie, Anita, Ruth, and June, who died at 52 in 2006.

They began singing in their father's church in Oakland, California, and rose to fame in the 1970s.

Their songs included hits such as I'm So Excited and Jump (For My Love).

The quartet won the first of three Grammy Music Awards for their 1974 hit song, Fairytale.

The song, co-written by Bonnie and her sister Anita, won in the Best Country Duo Or Group category. It was later recorded by the King of Rock 'N' Roll Elvis Presley.

Bonnie left the group in the mid-1970s for a solo career with Motown, much to the devastation of her sisters.

However, Bonnie's solo career was a modest success, with the 1978 song, Heaven Must Have Sent You, her biggest hit.

She retired from the studio after making three albums for Motown and would perform only occasionally.

"Because of Bonnie's talent, drive and determination, the multi-Grammy winning Pointer Sisters exist and have had the great fortune of spending two decades at the top of the charts and close to 50 years performing to sold-out audiences around the world," the group statement read.

"Our family is devastated," Anita told CNN in a statement. "On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

Bonnie married Motown producer Jeffrey Bowen in 1978. They separated in 2004 and divorced in 2016.

Besides Anita and Ruth, Bonnie is survived by two brothers - Aaron and Fritz.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE