Helene Bonham Carter plays Princess Margaret in The Crown drama

LONDON • She has played Lady Jane Grey, Anne Boleyn and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

Academy Award-nominated actress Helena Bonham Carter will now play another royalty member.

Fans of The Crown, one of the most expensive television series ever produced, have been given a sneak peak of Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in the third season of the drama that chronicles Britain's royal family.

On the official Twitter page of the hit show, producers of the Netflix drama on Wednesday released a photo of Bonham Carter as Queen Elizabeth's younger sister, staring haughtily at a cigarette holder, with the photo captioned simply as "Hope".

Bonham Carter, 52, who has starred in films such as the Harry Potter movies, Alice In Wonderland (2010) and the recent Ocean's 8, takes over the role from British actress Vanessa Kirby, who portrayed the younger Margaret in the first two seasons of the drama.

In her official statement when she was earlier confirmed for the role, Bonham Carter said: "I'm not sure which I'm more terrified about - doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby's Princess Margaret. The only thing I can guarantee is that I'll be shorter than Vanessa."

She has previously played the late Queen Mother, mother of Elizabeth and Margaret, in The King's Speech (2010). She received her second Oscar nomination, for Best Supporting Actress, for the role. The movie won four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director for Tom Hooper and Best Actor for Colin Firth as King George VI.

Bonham Carter was first nominated for Best Actress for her role as the scheming Kate Croy in The Wings Of The Dove (1997), a movie based on the 1902 novel of the same name by American author Henry James.

Meanwhile, a picture of House Of Cards actor Ben Daniels as photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, who was married to Margaret from 1960 to 1978, was also released.

A new cast is taking over for seasons three and four of The Crown, covering the period from 1964 to 1976, as the characters age.

The release of the latest photos comes after a first look at Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth on Monday. In that picture, the actress, known for TV series Broadchurch and The Night Manager, wears a pink jacket and a pearl necklace as she drinks from a tea cup.

The Crown kicked off with the 1947 marriage of the young Princess Elizabeth, played by Claire Foy, before she became queen, and Prince Philip, played by Matt Smith. In the new series, Tobias Menzies will play Philip.

