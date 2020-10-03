Bon Jovi's 2020 album spotlights social issues

WASHINGTON • American rock star Jon Bon Jovi hits the hot-button social issues of the United States in 2020, his band's 15th studio album.

It touches on the coronavirus pandemic, race relations and police violence, but the 58-year-old says he is asking questions, not taking sides.

"I say it's topical instead of political... that I don't take sides," he said.

But he added: "I tried to consider myself a witness to history. And if I was just witnessing history, I could write down the facts and maybe I could pose a question. But that's where I wanted to leave it."

Rock group Bon Jovi, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, were formed in 1983 and remain one of the biggest acts in the American music industry.

The band are famous for songs such as Bed Of Roses, It's My Life and I'll Be There For You.

They recorded 2020 in March last year in Nashville, with plans to release the album in May this year.

But it was postponed to yesterday and two new songs were added - Do What You Can, which features a masked Jon Bon Jovi celebrating workers on the front line of the pandemic; and American Reckoning, about the death of Mr George Floyd, a black man, under the knee of a Minneapolis policeman.

The song Brothers In Arms is a nod to former National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who sparked a national debate when he protested against racial injustice by kneeling as the US national anthem played before games.

Asked if he was concerned about backlash from singing about issues that have divided Americans, especially ahead of the presidential election next month, Jon Bon Jovi said he was "aware", but not afraid.

"I've definitely opened myself up to criticism," he said. "But there are moments in my day, to be honest with you, that I sit around and I think I'm afraid of what the reaction to the record is going to be and what people are going to think of me."

"And then, there are hours in the day when I say, who cares? It matters that you speak. And that's what an artist is meant to do," he added.

REUTERS