Bollywood stars to wed next month

NEW DELHI • When Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted recently in Italy, talk had it that they were scouting for a dream spot for a wedding.

On Sunday, confirmation came when the duo announced that they were tying the knot, in a statement posted on their official Twitter accounts in Hindi and English.

"With the blessings of our families, gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018," it stated.

No wedding location was mentioned though.

Padukone, 32, and Singh 33, started dating in 2013, but had kept details of their relationship largely out of the public eye, reported Agence France-Presse.

It was only in recent months that they were more open with public displays of affection.

Padukone, one of Bollywood's highest-paid stars, made a Hollywood foray last year with xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, opposite Vin Diesel and Donnie Yen.

She and Singh have also shared the silver screen together, including controversial Bollywood epic Padmaavat earlier this year that sparked violent protests in northern India.

Padukone played a legendary Hindu queen and Singh a mediaeval Muslim ruler in the movie, which angered hardliners, some of whom burnt down cinemas and made threats against the two stars.

On a talk show recently, she was asked if she had been peeved that few in the acting community had stood up for her.

She had politely stated that she had received support, but privately.

This time, after news of her marriage broke, the celebrities were quick to go public with online congratulations.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is busy planning her rumoured December wedding with singer Nick Jonas, posted that Singh had become a hero.