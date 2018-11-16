Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wed in Italy

MUMBAI (AFP) - Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have tied the knot in Italy, photos released by the actors showed on Thursday (Nov 15).

The celebrity couple got married in a private ceremony at Lake Como on Wednesday, according to Indian media.

Late Thursday, the pair released two pictures from the event which was closed to the media.

They showed a smiling Padukone and Singh wearing traditional Indian wedding garb designed by fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The newlyweds published the images on their respective Twitter accounts. They did not release a statement to accompany them.

Padukone is arguably Indian cinema's biggest female star currently, and she has also broken into Hollywood, starring in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel.

Padukone, 32, and Singh 33, announced in a joint statement last month that their wedding would take place on Nov 14 and 15.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2013 but have kept details of their relationship largely out of the public eye.

Hindi film director Karan Johar, a friend of the couple, tweeted his congratulations.

"Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! (Keep the evil eye away) !! Badhai ho (Congratulations) !!! Love you both!!! Here's to a lifetime of love and joy!" he wrote on Wednesday.

Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

The newlyweds have shared the silver screen together, including a controversial Bollywood epic earlier this year that sparked violent protests in northern India.

Padukone played a legendary Hindu queen and Singh a medieval Muslim ruler in the flick, which angered hardliners, some of whom burned down film sets and made threats towards the two stars.

Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are due to get married in India early next month.