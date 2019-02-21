Bold remake of story of mad dad on a rampage

Any other time, this parade of garottings, throat slashings and falls from height would come and go from cinemas without a fuss.

But because star Liam Neeson this month gave an interview in which he admitted to seeking revenge on a random black man years ago because a friend was raped, this movie is as blanketed in controversy as the snowy mountains that form much of the story's backdrop.

In a role that cannot by any means be said to be a stretch, Neeson plays a decent bloke with a set of skills that allows him to break a man's neck with not much more than a stern look.

More than once, the actor has been the personification of white man's rage in European-financed films featuring brown-skinned or Slavic villains intent on corrupting Western women.

The racial subtext of his pulpier works is not the least bit subtle, but here, in a welcome change, the villain, Viking (British actor Bateman) is a suave member of the city's elite.

It is not just Viking who gets a full-bodied supporting role. Almost all other characters, good and evil, are invested with personalities and drives. There is much less focus on Neeson's one-man army than in a standard revenge flick.

One reason for deviating from the bullet-bloodbath template might be that this movie is a remake of a 2014 Norwegian original.

The makers made a commercially bold decision to Americanise the story without sanding away its sharp edges. Norwegian director Hans Petter Moland was brought in to helm this do-over of his original movie.

Moland has given his work a couple of flourishes from the Martin McDonagh school (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; 2017; In Bruges, 2008).

For example, there is the gallows humour - fitfully sustained but still welcome - the idea of a killer and deaths which come out of the blue, without foreshadowing.

Neeson might have shown poor judgment in the interview, but his decision to take up a role here is sound.

He might be once more playing a man on a rampage, but there is enough here to make this mad-dad story a cut above average.

• Cold Pursuit is screening in cinemas.