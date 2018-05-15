Bodyguard rubbishes talk he fathered Kylie Jenner's child

NEW YORK • This bodyguard has something very precious to protect - his own reputation.

After rumours swirled that reality-show star Kylie Jenner's bodyguard had fathered her child, Mr Tim Chung has quickly jumped to his own defence to fend off such talk.

E!Online reported that he posted over the weekend on Instagram: "I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable.

"Out of deep respect for Kylie, (her boyfriend, rapper) Travis Scott, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited only in a strictly professional capacity."

The no-nonsense Mr Chung, a member of the Los Angeles Police Department, added: "There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family."

Jenner, 20, gave birth to a daughter in February.