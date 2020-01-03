Bobbi Kristina Brown's former partner dies of drug overdose

Nick Gordon.
Nick Gordon.
Published
1 hour ago

ATLANTA • Nick Gordon, who was found liable in the death of his partner Bobbi Kristina Brown - daughter of singer Whitney Houston - has died. He was 30.

His lawyer confirmed the death in a statement on Wednesday, but did not give a cause or say where it took place.

The death comes nearly five years after Brown, whose father is singer Bobby Brown, was found face down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015.

The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma. An autopsy showed she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body.

A medical examiner could not determine if she killed herself, if someone killed her or if her death was accidental.

Her family blamed Gordon, accusing him in a lawsuit of giving her a "toxic cocktail" before putting her face down in the water.

He was never charged in the case, but was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. A judge ordered him to pay US$36 million (S$48.5 million) to Brown's estate.

Houston brought Gordon into her home as an orphan at age 12, raising him and her daughter after divorcing Brown in 2007.

Gordon had a large tattoo of Houston's face on his arm and called the singer "mum", but she did not include him in her will.

Houston died in 2012 after she drowned in a bathtub. A coroner ruled her death as accidental, noting that heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors.

Gordon's lawyer said: "Despite all the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years, I can honestly say he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy, healthy life with his family more than anything else."

ASSOCIATED PRESS

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 03, 2020, with the headline 'Bobbi Kristina Brown's former partner dies of drug overdose'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content