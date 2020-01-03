Bobbi Kristina Brown's former partner dies of drug overdose

ATLANTA • Nick Gordon, who was found liable in the death of his partner Bobbi Kristina Brown - daughter of singer Whitney Houston - has died. He was 30.

His lawyer confirmed the death in a statement on Wednesday, but did not give a cause or say where it took place.

The death comes nearly five years after Brown, whose father is singer Bobby Brown, was found face down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015.

The 22-year-old died after six months in a coma. An autopsy showed she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body.

A medical examiner could not determine if she killed herself, if someone killed her or if her death was accidental.

Her family blamed Gordon, accusing him in a lawsuit of giving her a "toxic cocktail" before putting her face down in the water.

He was never charged in the case, but was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. A judge ordered him to pay US$36 million (S$48.5 million) to Brown's estate.

Houston brought Gordon into her home as an orphan at age 12, raising him and her daughter after divorcing Brown in 2007.

Gordon had a large tattoo of Houston's face on his arm and called the singer "mum", but she did not include him in her will.

Houston died in 2012 after she drowned in a bathtub. A coroner ruled her death as accidental, noting that heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors.

Gordon's lawyer said: "Despite all the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years, I can honestly say he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy, healthy life with his family more than anything else."

ASSOCIATED PRESS