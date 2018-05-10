Bob Dylan to perform in Singapore

Iconic American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is set to return to Singapore and will perform at The Star Theatre on Aug 6.

It will be the 76-year-old's first show here since winning the Nobel Prize in literature in 2016.

Tickets are priced from $128 to $248 and will go on sale on Monday at 10am through ticketing agency Apactix and SingPost outlets. The venue seats 5,000.

The show is part of an Asian tour that includes Seoul, Taipei and Hong Kong. He will also headline one of Japan's most prominent music festivals, the Fuji Rock Festival, in July.

The artist behind era-defining songs such as Blowin' In The Wind (1963), The Times They Are A-Changin' (1964) and Knockin' On Heaven's Door (1973) last performed here in 2011 at the Timbre Rock & Roots music festival at Marina Promenade.

Prior to that, Dylan - whose music traverses folk, rock, blues and country - played here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 1994, his first concert here.

One of the United States' most influential and celebrated musicians, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012, received special citation from the Pulitzer Prize Board in 2008 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

BOOK IT / BOB DYLAN AND HIS BAND LIVE IN SINGAPORE 2018

WHERE: The Star Theatre, 1 Vista Exchange Green WHEN: Aug 6, 8.30pm ADMISSION: $128, $188 and $248. Tickets go on sale on Monday at 10am from Apactix (call 3158-8588 or go to www.apactix.com or) and SingPost outlets

Also known as a poet, author and painter, he released his debut selftitled album in 1962.

He still regularly puts out new music.

His 38th and most recent album, Triplicate, was released last year and nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at this year's Grammy Awards.