Blue Ivy Carter wins prize for song with mum Beyonce

Blue Ivy Carter has, at the age of eight, won a BET Award, reported American media. She is the youngest recipient in the awards' history.

The eldest child of music stars Beyonce and Jay-Z won the BET Her Award, which recognises neo-soul and traditional R&B artists, for singing on Brown Skin Girl, the second single from The Lion King: The Gift (2019).

The BET Awards, established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network, is held annually to celebrate the achievements of African Americans and other American minorities in areas such as music, acting and sports.

Brown Skin Girl also featured Beyonce, Guyanese singer Saint Jhn and Nigerian singer Wizkid. The song was the most streamed track of last year by female artists on Apple Music in sub-Saharan Africa. It beat contenders such as Alicia Keys' Underdog and Ciara's Melanin, which featured Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls, and La La.

This year's BET Awards took place on Sunday and were virtually produced.