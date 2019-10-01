Blondie singer Debbie Harry reveals rape in autobiography Face It

Debbie Harry was raped in the early 1970s.

Revealing that incident in her new autobiography, Face It, the Blondie singer said a man followed her and then boyfriend Chris Stein home after a gig, and forced them at knifepoint to gain entry into their apartment.

He tied up the duo and, after collecting the stuff he wanted to take, he sexually attacked her.

"I can't say that I felt a lot of fear. In the end, the stolen guitars hurt me more than the rape," she recalled in the book.

Harry, 74, whose band had a string of hits such as Heart Of Glass and Call Me, also wrote about how their recording label tapped her sexy image for marketing purposes.

"Sex sells, that's what they say, and I'm not stupid, I know that. But on my terms, not some executive's," she said, lashing out at some of the company's sales tactics.

The book also includes her encounters with famous musicians like David Bowie, who flashed her, she wrote.

Harry also detailed the time she took a lift at about 2am in New York, from a man she believes was notorious serial killer Ted Bundy.

Harry is still making music, with help from Stein, though the two are no longer an item.