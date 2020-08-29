Blake Lively turns 33, shows off presents

LOS ANGELES • American actress Blake Lively celebrated her 33rd birthday on Tuesday and took to Instagram to share photos of an intimate birthday celebration. The focus, however, was not the party or the cake but the biceps of hubby Ryan Reynolds.

Lively shared a series of photos of the actor carrying a fruit-filled birthday cake on Instagram Stories, zooming in on the 43-year-old's left bicep. Her caption? "Happy Birthday To Me".

The Gossip Girl star also shared with her 27.2 million followers some of the gifts she received, including Jennifer Meyer jewellery inscribed with two of her daughters' names, James and Inez.

Lively and Reynolds have three daughters. The name of their third child, Betty, was recently revealed in a single off Taylor Swift's eighth studio album, Folklore.

The actress also gushed over other birthday presents, including jewellery from American designer Lorraine Schwartz and Schwartz' sister, Ofira, also a jeweller.

Sharing a final shot of a trail of bows, presumably leading to even more birthday gifts, Lively wrote: "Thank you to everyone who made it so special".