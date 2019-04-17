Blackpink's Lisa most followed K-pop idol on Instagram

SEOUL • Fans of Blackpink, in a war with followers of BTS for K-pop bragging rights, have won another battle.

Fresh from celebrating Blackpink's performance over the weekend at the prestigious Coachella festival in California, marking the first showcase by a K-pop girl group, the fans can now revel in Lisa breaking another record.

The Blackpink singer has nudged out boyband EXO's Chanyeol to become the most followed K-pop idol on Instagram, taking only less than a year to be crowned after she set up her own account.

She has 17.5 million followers while he has 17.4 million.

Lisa's lead is expected to widen further given the boost from Blackpink's new single Kill This Love - which is doing very well - and their North American tour which starts today in Inglewood, California.

The other three Blackpink members are also represented in the top 10, with Jennie at No. 5. Rose is at No.9 while Jisoo is at No. 10, reported E! Online.

THE TOP 10

1. Lisa (Blackpink): 17.5 million

2. Chanyeol (EXO): 17.4 million

3. G-Dragon (BigBang): 16.3 million

4. Sehun (EXO): 15.9 million

5. Jennie (Blackpink): 15.2 million

6. Baekhyun (EXO): 14.7 million

7. Jackson (GOT7): 13.3 million

8. Taeyeon (Girls' Generation): 13.2 million

9. Rose (Blackpink): 13.3 million

10. Jisoo (Blackpink): 12.8 million