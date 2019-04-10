Blackpink set YouTube record

SEOUL • Blackpink are heading to the prestigious Coachella festival in California with a swagger.

The South Korean quartet, who are among the headlining acts at the event held over two weekends this month, have set a YouTube record.

The girl group took just two days and 14 hours to notch up 100 million views for the video of their song, Kill This Love, which was released last Thursday.

Fellow countryman Psy was the previous record-holder, with his 2013 single Gentleman hitting the 100 million mark just short of three days.

The quartet, who recently made the cover of Billboard magazine, also swept away Ariana Grande from the top of another YouTube countdown.

Kill This Love generated 56.7 million views in its first 24 hours, ahead of Grande's Thank U, Next, which had 55.4 million views.

South Koreans are also proud that Blackpink are giving back to the community.

Each member is donating 10 million won (S$12,000) to help victims of a recent fire in Gangwon province.