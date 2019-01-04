Blackpink set to be first K-pop girlband to perform in Coachella

SEOUL - In 2018, BTS made history by becoming the first K-pop act to top the Billboard album chart in the United States.

Now, K-pop has set another record, with Blackpink set to become the first South Korean girl group to feature in the prestigious Coachella festival in California.

The move shows the organisers' awareness of the big inroads that South Korean and Latin acts have made in the American music scene, reported Billboard magazine.

Blackpink is prominently mentioned in publicity materials, with their name just beneath headliner Childish Gambino's for the April 12 show that kicks off this year's event over two weekends in Indio.

The quartet, who have worked with British singer Dua Lipa, will also perform on April 19.

The Coachella line-up includes Japanese pop band Perfume and Latin artists J Balvin and Bad Bunny but has no room for A-list rappers, a surprise omission given that the genre has entrenched itself on the charts.

The other two headline acts are Ariana Grande and Tame Impala.

But Singapore fans of Blackpink can get a headstart on the excitement, with the group set to strut their stuff at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 15.