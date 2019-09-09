Blackpink overtake One Direction to become music group with most subscribers on YouTube

There is only one direction for Blackpink, and it is up.

On Monday (Sept 9), the Korean girl group overtook British boy band One Direction as the music group with the highest number of subscribers on YouTube, reported Korean media.

Blackpink's YouTube channel had 29,903,092 subscribers, as at 1.15pm on Monday, versus 29,889,869 for One Direction which are on a hiatus.

However, Blackpink still have some way to go before they can catch up with Justin Bieber, who has a lock on the most subscribed music channel on YouTube, with 46.4 million.

Still, the girl group's latest feat shows how far the quartet have come since they debuted three years ago, in 2016.

But some doubts have also surfaced over whether Blackpink can stay the course, with member Rose reportedly not happy that their label does not promote her as much as the other three members, in terms of endorsements and public appearances.

Rose is working on a single and could be tempted to go solo if the song does well on the charts.