Blackpink first K-pop group to log more than one billion YouTube views for music video

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD) - Girl group Blackpink has become the first K-pop group to have a music video with more than a billion views on YouTube.

Its agency YG Entertainment said on Monday (Nov 11) the Ddu-Du Ddu-Du video surpassed the threshold in the afternoon, nearly 17 months after it was released last June.

Blackpink is the second K-pop artist with the achievement, after singer Psy, whose mega-hit Gangnam Style has 3.4 billion views.

The quartet, who debuted in 2016, are one of the most popular groups on the K-pop scene.

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, from mini-album Square Up, surpassed 10 million views on YouTube just six hours after its release.

Another video, Kill This Love, released in April, has garnered more than 640 million views.

Videos of hit singles Boombayah and As If It's Your Last both top 700 million views.