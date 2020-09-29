Blackpink becomes second most subscribed artist on YouTube, as group tweets new album track list

SINGAPORE - K-pop girl group Blackpink has now become the second most subscribed music act on YouTube, placing just behind Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.

With their number of subscribers surpassing 48.8 million followers as of Tuesday, they are just behind Bieber's 57.2 million , having edged ahead of DJ Marshmello's 48.7 million followers.

According to their management agency YG Entertainment, the group gained eight million new subscribers over the past three months.

This included 4.5 million after the release of their comeback single How You Like That, which saw them breaking several Guinness World Record titles and becoming certified as the most viewed video, music video and K-pop video on YouTube in 24 hours. It racked up 86.3 million views within 24 hours of its release in June.

They gained another 3.5 million subscribers following the release of Ice Cream - an international collaboration featuring American singer Selena Gomez - in August.

The quartet, comprising Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo, are set to release their first full-length album on Friday, along with the music video for their next single Lovesick Girls.

Titled The Album, the group tweeted the eight song track list on Tuesday, confirming that there will also be a track with American rapper Cardi B called Bet You Wanna.

Cardi B retweeted the picture of the track list, writing "And the song is amazing."