Blackpink beat BTS records with new song How You Like That

SEOUL • It is not often that K-pop juggernauts BTS are beaten in the record books.

However, K-pop girl group Blackpink did just that when How You Like That, their new music video released last Friday, received 82.4 million views in the first 24 hours of its release on YouTube.

It beat the previous record held by BTS, which received 74.6 million views in the first 24 hours after their single Boy With Luv was released in April last year.

Boy With Luv, which featured American pop star Halsey, is the main track on BTS' sixth EP, Map Of The Soul: Persona.

Blackpink's music video also beat another BTS record when it became the fastest video in YouTube history to reach 100 million views in 32 hours, at about 2.23am yesterday, according to their label YG Entertainment. It had more than 124 million views as of 7pm yesterday.

BTS' video previously hit 100 million views in more than 37 hours.

Blackpink have 39.2 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel, the highest number for a music group.

According to YG, How You Like That is the No. 1 song on the iTunes charts in more than 60 countries.

The song is Blackpink's first single since their EP Kill This Love was released in April last year, earning good reviews.

Their full-length album is set for a September release.

Blackpink also released the record-breaking song Sour Candy, a collaboration with American pop singer Lady Gaga, earlier this month.

The girl group, which debuted in 2016, comprise Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rose. The South Korean quartet became the first female K-pop act to perform at the prestigious Coachella festival in California in April last year.