Black Mirror creator not working on season 6

SINGAPORE - Given the current global climate under the coronavirus, even the creator of acclaimed anthology series Black Mirror needs a break from reality.

Fans of the Netflix show might have to wait a while for the sixth season.

Speaking to British weekly magazine Radio Times about the Emmy-winning series, creator Charlie Brooker, 49, says he is not sure "if audiences could stomach another season" of the dark, dystopian series at the moment.

"At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on one of those," he said.

"I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."

Fans reacted to the news on Twitter, mostly noting how the year 2020 already resembles a dystopian nightmare.

User @timhasissues wrote: "It's pretty wild when the creators of 'Black Mirror' decide no Season 6 (because) they can't outdo 2020", while another user,@NoDaysOff85, wrote: "That's how bad it is. We're living season 6 of #BlackMirror".

The last season of Black Mirror debuted in June last year, with just three episodes. The star-studded casts included singer Miley Cyrus, Avengers actor Anthony Mackie, and Fleabag star Andrew Scott.

Season 5 followed the release of the 2018 Christmas Special, Bandersnatch - an interactive Netflix release using the "choose your own adventure" format.