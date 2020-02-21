Black-and-white Parasite more intimate, says Bong

SEOUL • You have seen Bong Joon-ho's Oscar winner Parasite. Should you spend more money to catch the black-and-white version?

You should, to get a "different" and "strange" experience, director Bong said on Wednesday ahead of the new version opening next week in South Korea.

He has always had a fondness for monochrome films, saying they give viewers a more intimate visual experience, reported Agence France-Presse.

"When the colours are gone, you can focus more on the actors' facial expressions and their eyes", as well as other nuanced details, he told reporters in Seoul after his triumphant return from the United States.

The film's bagging of four Oscars for best movie, best director, best international feature film and best original screenplay has created huge excitement in his home country.

"I understand that the film will be remembered as a historic affair, inevitably, but I hope the movie can be remembered as a film itself," he said.

The black-and-white version, which Bong created with cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo, is set to be the director's second film to be rendered into monochrome after his 2009 thriller Mother.

It was shown at an international film festival last month, when Bong said a viewer told him: "The black-and-white version makes the odour in the film feel more real."

"I've always admired classical movies - there used to be a time period where all movies were made in black and white," the director noted.

"I've been curious about what the movie would have looked like if I were living in the 1930s."

But not everyone is in Bong's camp.

Media outlet India Today reported that the producer of Tamil film Minsara Kanna has accused the makers of Parasite of plagiarism and is now mulling over legal options.

In 1999 romantic comedy Minsara Kanna, a young man falls for a woman from a rich family.

To get closer to her, he becomes her bodyguard while his siblings also work at her home as a housekeeper and chef.

In Parasite, the members of a working-class family scheme to be hired by a wealthy family.