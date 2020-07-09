Billie Eilish almost sent to therapy over Bieber obsession

LOS ANGELES • Billie Eilish's adoration of Justin Bieber was once an actual source of concern for her mother Maggie Baird, who considered putting her in therapy for it, according to Fox News.

Ms Baird appeared as a special guest in a recent episode of Eilish's Apple Music radio show Me & Dad Radio, which she hosts with her father Patrick O'Connell. The trio talked about Eilish's childhood and, in particular, her obsession with pop artist Bieber.

Her mother recalled her reaction to the music video of Bieber's 2012 song As Long As You Love Me.

"I remember this one really well and the video, and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying," Ms Baird said on the show.

"Everyone knows the whole Billie-Justin Bieber thing but this song was a big part of it."

Eilish admitted that she would watch the video and "just sob".

Ms Baird said: "I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber. It was so intense."

The singer, 18, also talked about her mental-health journey in the episode and how it took her a long time to feel positive.

"There was a period where I cried every single day of my life, when I was like 13, 14, 15. Every single day I cried," she recalled. "And 17, 18, I cried barely at all. I'm proud to say I barely cry anymore and it's one thing I've overcome."

She added: "This is a big deal. Not that it's wrong to cry, but it's a good thing I feel happier in my life and I don't want to cry any more."