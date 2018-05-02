Bill Cosby's own remarks led to his conviction

NEW YORK • What Bill Cosby (above) said in the past came back to haunt him - and caused his downfall.

Mr Harrison Snyder, one of the 12 jurors in a retrial that convicted the entertainer of sexual assault last week, said in a television interview with ABC News on Monday that the most damning evidence was not accuser Andrea Constand's testimony or statements by five other women who said he had also assaulted them, but Cosby's own comments.

He noted that Cosby's remarks in a deposition in a 2005 lawsuit - saying he had given quaaludes to women in an effort to have sex with them - proved that he was guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Ms Constand at his Pennsylvania home 14 years ago.

That deposition was for a lawsuit filed by Ms Constand, who said he gave her three blue pills before assaulting her.

"It was his deposition," Mr Snyder, 22, the youngest of the 12 jurors, said in the interview that aired on ABC's Good Morning America.

"Mr Cosby admitted to giving these quaaludes to women, young women, in order to have sex with them."

After the interview aired, the jurors released a joint statement to say they believed his accuser's account and were persuaded of his guilt by the facts, not the momentum of social change captured in the #MeToo movement.

"Not once were race or the #MeToo movement ever discussed nor did either factor into our decision, as implied in various media outlets," the jurors added.

In particular, they found the testimony of Ms Constand, a former Temple University employee, "credible and compelling".

The conviction last Thursday of Cosby, 80, who was found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault, was immediately viewed by many as a turning point in the #MeToo movement as tilting the balance of power and influence in courtrooms towards female accusers.

Cosby is out on bail, with sentencing yet to be announced.

NYTIMES