BigBang's Seungri to hold solo concert in Singapore in February

SINGAPORE - BigBang member Seungri will be holding a solo concert in Singapore in February.

The concert is titled The Great Seungri, after the 28-year-oldSouth Korean singer's first full solo album released in July. It will be held at The Star Theatre on Feb 23.

Ticket prices range from $148 to $288 and will go on sale on Wednesday (Dec 26) at 10am.

Fans can purchase tickets via Apactix's website (www.apactix.com), hotline (3158-8588) and its ticketing service at Scotts Square, SingPost Outlets, Singapore Indoor Stadium's box office and The Star Theatre's box office.

The singer, born Lee Seung-hyun, will not only perform hits from his album - which debuted at No. 1 on South Korea's authoritative Gaon Music Chart - but promises to interact closely with his fans as well.

His world tour kicked off in Seoul earlier this year before moving on to Japan. He is also set to perform in Hong Kong.

Seungri, the youngest member of BigBang, is the only one in the five-member group not currently serving his mandatory military service. It is believed that he will enlist sometime next year.

BOOK IT/THE GREAT SEUNGRI TOUR 2019

When: Feb 23, 8pm

Where: The Star Theatre

Admission: Tickets from $148 to $288 via Apactix

Info: Go to www.facebook.com/ckstarentertainment.sg/