BigBang to reunite at Coachella

SEOUL • Fans have in recent months debated over whether BigBang would make a comeback now that four members have completed their military stints.

The uncertainty arose because another member, Seungri, had quit early last year over allegations that he procured prostitutes for would-be investors of his businesses and that he gambled in casinos in the United States.

Now, fans can rejoice after news came over the weekend that the boy band are mounting a big-bang return, with a headlining performance at the prestigious Coachella festival.

The four singers - G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P and Daesung - are slated to perform in the California event on April 10 and 17, their agency YG Entertainment tweeted.

BigBang, which went on a hiatus in 2017 as the members enlisted for army duty, were then at the height of their K-pop fame, with the singers also making fashion and lifestyle statements.

G-Dragon and T.O.P stood out among the many K-pop singers with their swaggering ways and rebellious personas.

In BigBang's absence from the scene, boy bands BTS and SuperM have stolen their thunder, with both groups managing to top the American Billboard chart with their album releases last year.

But pundits expect BigBang to successfully vie for supremacy again, tapping their long track record and big fan base since they debuted in 2006.

Early proof has come from King Choice, a K-pop portal, which stated over the weekend that G-Dragon had topped last year's Hot 100 K-pop Idols poll.

Another iconic band making a comeback at Coachella are American anti-authoritarian rockers Rage Against The Machine.

Their performances are part of their reunion tour after an eight-year hiatus.