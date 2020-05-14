Big Bang's Taeyang opens up about touring, marriage in White Night documentary teaser

SINGAPORE - Big Bang's Taeyang has shared a teaser for his upcoming documentary White Night, in which the South Korean pop star opens up about his 2017 solo album of the same name, the world tour that followed, as well as his marriage to actress Min Hyo Rin.

Set to premiere on his 32nd birthday on May 18 on his YouTube channel at 7pm KST (Korea Standard Time), or 6pm Singapore time, the documentary follows the singer in the 251 days leading up to his mandatory military enlistment.

According to his Instagram, a total of eight episodes will be released over four weeks.

In the teaser that was released on May 14, he talks about his personal struggles on and off the stage.

He also lets on why he decided to marry fellow South Korean actress Min Hyo Rin.

In a heartfelt declaration, he says: "Even now, she's the only person who continues to change me as a person. And those changes always make me into a better, more solid person. That's why I decided to walk along with her for the rest of my life."

The couple tied the knot in February 2018, almost three years after confirming they were dating in May 2015.

He began his enlistment not long after on March 12 2018, and was discharged on Nov 10 last year, along with fellow Big Bang member Daesung.

Related Story The (mostly) bad boys of BigBang

Related Story BigBang's Taeyang and actress Min Hyo Rin marry in church ceremony