Big Bang Theory, once TV's most-watched show, will end in 2019

Published
4 min ago

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - The Big Bang Theory, one of the most-watched shows in the US, will wrap up next year after its 12th season, bringing an end to the longest-running multicamera comedy on TV.

The sitcom, created by producers Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, blossomed from a minor hit when it debuted in 2007 to the most-watched comedy on TV in certain years.

It was the second-most-watched comedy this past season, trailing only the Roseanne reboot.

The show has also been well-received by the industry, earning 52 Emmy nominations - and 10 wins.

The Big Bang Theory has been an anchor for CBS, the most-watched US TV network, and its absence will force the network to look for a new hit.

CBS and Warner Bros, the studio that produces the sitcom, have already created a spinoff, Young Sheldon, about one of the main characters as a child.

While The Big Bang Theory got more expensive as the years wore on - and the stars were able to demand more money for each season - Warner Bros has made a small fortune selling the rights to reruns.

The final season debuts Sept 24.

