Bieber takes time-out from music

NEW YORK • Justin Bieber (right) does not want to "fall apart". The Canadian pop star has posted on Instagram that he is taking time out from music to address mental health issues.

The 25-year-old admitted that fans were correct to say that he was "unhappy" and "unable emotionally" to provide energetic entertainment during his third world tour, called Purpose, in 2016 to 2017.

He acknowledged that the fans deserved better, given that they "pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert".

"I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be," Bieber wrote.

In November, he confirmed he married model Hailey Baldwin, 22.

While acknowledging music "is very important to me", Bieber said nothing "comes before my family and my health". But he will come up with a "kick-a** album ASAP".

The Purpose outing, in support of his fourth album, was one of the highest-grossing music tours of all time. But it was cancelled with 15 shows remaining, with Bieber then citing depression and exhaustion.

He has released only two singles since, with the second a collaboration with Chance The Rapper and Quavo of Migos.

Meanwhile, Bieber's talk of fatherhood has sparked speculation that Baldwin could be pregnant.