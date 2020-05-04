Bieber, Grande to sing duet for children's charity

LOS ANGELES • Pop stars Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are teaming up for the first time on a duet that will fund scholarships for the children of health and emergency workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The duet, called Stuck With U, will be released on Friday, the two singers announced last Friday on Instagram, where they jointly have some 316 million followers.

Net proceeds from streaming and sales of the duet will be donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation to fund grants and scholarships.

Bieber and Grande, who are both 26 years old, are known for hits like Love Yourself and Thank U, Next.

"We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy," Grande said in a statement.

Grande and Bieber also invited fans to be part of the music video for the song by sending in videos of themselves - in their prom dresses or suits which they did not get to wear, and dancing or having fun with their loved ones.

Music executive Scooter Braun, who manages both singers, said the single is the first in a series that will benefit charities during the year.

