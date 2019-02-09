Bieber, Baldwin stayed celibate before wedding

NEW YORK • Newlywed celebrity couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin disclosed that they remained celibate before their surprise wedding last year, as they opened up about their relationship and marriage in an interview with Vogue magazine.

Canadian singer-songwriter Bieber, who turns 25 next month, married model and TV presenter Baldwin, 22, last September after a three-month romance. The couple are still finalising plans for a wedding ceremony.

According to Vogue, Bieber and Baldwin first met in 2009 - at a Today show where she had been given tickets by her uncle, actor Alec Baldwin.

They were connected through the friendship of Baldwin's father and Bieber's mother, but there was little enthusiasm between the youngsters initially.

Baldwin denied that she was a huge fan of Bieber. They did not develop a real friendship until they met again at a church in New York a few years later.

They dated briefly three years ago, but according to Vogue, the relationship did not end well, as both sides hinted at "betrayal", which the Vogue report did not elaborate. Bieber was involved in an on-off relationship with pop singer Selena Gomez between 2010 and March last year.

Bieber and Baldwin rekindled their romance after running into each other again in June last year. They got engaged within a month.

When the couple reconnected in June, Bieber had been in self-imposed celibacy for more than a year, according to Vogue. He had what he calls "a legitimate problem with sex", said the report.

There were speculations that their whirlwind marriage was because she was pregnant, but it was denied in the Vogue interview.

In fact, Baldwin said the couple have no plans to have children for at least a few years.

Bieber admitted that the wish to have sex was a reason they got married, but clarified that it was not the only reason.

"When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life," he was quoted as saying in the Vogue report.

Baldwin admitted in the interview that "marriage is very hard". "It's really effing hard, " she said.

She said that she felt lonely and homesick in the first weeks of marriage, even though she had not lived with her parents in five years.

She also found herself the target of Bieber's fans, and many people on social media were also not optimistic about their marriage.

"I prayed to feel peace about the decision, and that's where I landed," she said in the Vogue interview. "I love him very much. I have loved him for a long time."

The Vogue report says healthy communication is a challenge for the couple, as they argued over decisions like decorations.

"Fighting is good," Bieber was quoted as saying in Vogue. "We don't want to lose each other. We don't want to say the wrong thing."

Baldwin clarified in the Vogue interview that she is "fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship".

She added that she and Bieber were still learning in the marriage, and they remained committed to grow together and support each other.

"At the end of the day, too, he's my best friend. I never get sick of him, " she said.

"And you're my baby boo," Bieber grinned in reply.