Beyonce’s whirl of a time

US superstar Beyonce recently performed at the pre-wedding bash of Ms Isha Ambani in Udaipur, India. Ms Ambani is the daughter of India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, who is a telecom and petroleum magnate with a net worth of US$43 billion (S$59 billion). On Thursday, Beyonce uploaded more photos of her trip to India on her Instagram account. She is seen in one of the photos spinning in a gown. Ms Ambani, 27, married Mr Anand Piramal, 33, the son of another billionaire Indian businessman, Mr Ajay Piramal, last Wednesday.