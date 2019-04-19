Beyonce surprises with new album

NEW YORK • Beyonce has again dropped a record with no warning.

It is a live album to go with a Netflix documentary on Beyonce's performance at Coachella last year.

The 40-track album titled Homecoming, just like the film, was released in the early hours of Wednesday across all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

Beyonce, 37, was the first black woman to headline the festival. Her set paid tribute to the musical heritage of historically black American colleges, backed by dozens of dancers and a marching band.

The singer first dropped an album without warning in 2013 - the record Beyonce suddenly appeared in the iTunes music store with no advance notice.

And she has repeated the tactic since then with albums like Lemonade (2016) and Everything Is Love (2018).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE