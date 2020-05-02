Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion release remix

HOUSTON • American pop royalty Beyonce has teamed up with rap star Megan Thee Stallion to release a remixed version of the latter's hit, Savage, with the proceeds benefiting a disaster relief organisation in Houston providing meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The two superstar natives of the Texas metropolis dropped the track to much fanfare on social media, as people desperate for contact remain home-bound to halt the infection's spread.

"Listening to Beyonce rap again is the closest thing to human touch I've felt in 8 weeks," tweeted Aaron Edwards, co-host of travelling show Pop-Up Magazine.

Megan Thee Stallion originally released Savage in March on her EP Suga, with the song quickly going viral on TikTok thanks to an accompanying dance challenge.

"Hips tik tok when I dance," raps Beyonce in the new remix. "Left cheek, right cheek, drop it low and let it swang."

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the city would soon honour the artists with "their own respective days" in honour of their contributions to battle the coronavirus.

Beyonce had already donated US$6 million (S$8.5 million) through her foundation to community organisations and mental health support in the hard-hit cities of Houston, New York, New Orleans and Detroit.

And early last month, Megan Thee Stallion announced a partnership with Amazon Music to donate tablets to nursing home residents in Houston.

"I'm literally crying... this s*** means EVERYTHING to me," wrote Megan Thee Stallion of her collaboration with Queen Bey.

Last summer, the rapper soared to fame after releasing her album Fever and declaring the 2019 season "hot girl summer", a phrase that became a trending meme and that Megan Thee Stallion later turned into a song featuring rapper Nicki Minaj.

Though Megan Thee Stallion promised "we abt to have a SAVAGE SUMMER" this year, some Twitter users feared confinement would dampen the prospect.

"Rude for Bey and Meg to drop a song of the summer when we're not even gonna have a summer," tweeted journalist Jazmine Hughes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE