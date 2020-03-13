Ben Affleck said to be dating Ana de Armas

LOS ANGELES • Is there a new woman in Ben Affleck's life?

Last week, Affleck, 47, was spotted vacationing in Havana, Cuba, with Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, 31, sparking speculation of romance between them.

They met while acting together in the upcoming psychological thriller Deep Water, where they played a husband and wife involved in a deadly mind game.

According to a source quoted by celebrity news website People, the two had a great time in Havana, and Cuba-born de Armas "was his tour guide and took him to all her favourite places".

The source added that they were definitely dating.

Affleck and de Armas were spotted by the media walking on a beach in Costa Rica on Tuesday, where they were photographed kissing.

Affleck was seen with his arm around her waist, while she had her head on his shoulder.

De Armas recently found fame in the whodunit movie Knives Out (2019), where she played the nurse and caretaker of a patriarch who was believed to be murdered. The movie also starred Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis.

De Armas is acting alongside Craig in the new James Bond movie, No Time To Die, whose release has been postponed from April to November due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Affleck, who directed the Oscar-winning film Argo (2012) and played the superhero Batman in the DC movies Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017), was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, 47.

Affleck and Garner became friends while acting together in the movies Pearl Harbour (2001) and Daredevil (2003). They married in 2005 before divorcing in 2018. They have three children together.

Affleck has often spoken of his struggles with alcohol, which also affected his father and his younger brother, actor Casey Affleck.