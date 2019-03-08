Ben Affleck and stars of Netflix action flick Triple Frontier meet fans at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE - The stars of the Netflix action movie Triple Frontier were in Singapore Friday evening (March 8) to meet hundreds of fans.

Actors Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam and Garrett Hedlund, with producer Chuck Roven, spent about an hour at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands walking the red carpet, taking selfies and showing clips from the film.

The thriller, out on March 13, is about a team of former special forces men who raid a South American drug lord's money cache. It also stars Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal.