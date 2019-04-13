Belles of the Icon Ball

Socialite Kim Lim in a blue sequin Ralph Lauren gown, watch from Patek Philippe and jewellery from Bulgari.
Company Ophthalmologist Ho Ching Lin wearing a Halpern jumpsuit and shoes from Gucci.
Author Paige Parker wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown, Cartier watch and Gina Swarovski-embellished heels.
Jamie Chua wearing a custom-made gown from Farah Angsana Haute Couture, jewellery from The Canary Diamond and shoes from Giuseppe Zanotti.
Socialite Calista Cuaca, daughter of socialite Jamie Chua, wearing an outfit by Diana Couture by Diana Putri, shoes from Vetements and watch from Richard Mille.
Jeweller Sabrina Ho wearing a suit from Christian Dada and shoes from Christian Louboutin.
Company managing director Willabelle Ong in a gown from Jessicacindy, Franck Muller watch and Van Cleef & Arpels earrings.
Lawyer Shabnam Kumaresan wearing a gown from Isabel Sanchis, jewellery from Chanel and Gucci shoes.
Housewife Jin Lu wearing a special edition Prada bespoke dress, with jewellery from Bulgari and shoes from Jimmy Choo.
Company director Carmen Ow wearing a Portia & Scarlett jumpsuit, Charlotte Olympia shoes and jewellery from Bulgari.
Meet 10 of the Best Dressed winners at Icon magazine's 14th-anniversary gala

It was a night of glitz and glamour when more than 300 guests, made up of the who's who of Singapore's high society, attended Icon magazine's 14th-anniversary gala on Thursday.

Guests were decked out in shimmering gowns and sparkling ensembles for the Chinese luxury lifestyle magazine's annual byinvitation-only Icon Ball, whose theme was Resplendent In Glitter.

A highlight of the event at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore was when 20 women were named winners of Icon's Best Dressed title this year.

They included socialite Kim Lim, who wore a gorgeous Ralph Lauren sequin gown, and socialite Jamie Chua, who showcased a custom-made sheer white gown by Farah Angsana Haute Couture. Here are 10 of the Best Dressed winners.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 13, 2019, with the headline 'Belles of the Icon Ball'. Print Edition | Subscribe
