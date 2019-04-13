Belles of the Icon Ball

It was a night of glitz and glamour when more than 300 guests, made up of the who's who of Singapore's high society, attended Icon magazine's 14th-anniversary gala on Thursday.

Guests were decked out in shimmering gowns and sparkling ensembles for the Chinese luxury lifestyle magazine's annual byinvitation-only Icon Ball, whose theme was Resplendent In Glitter.

A highlight of the event at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore was when 20 women were named winners of Icon's Best Dressed title this year.

They included socialite Kim Lim, who wore a gorgeous Ralph Lauren sequin gown, and socialite Jamie Chua, who showcased a custom-made sheer white gown by Farah Angsana Haute Couture. Here are 10 of the Best Dressed winners.