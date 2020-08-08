Bella Hadid chides police for not wearing masks

NEW YORK • Supermodel Bella Hadid is adding one more item to the list of police crimes - not wearing a mask, according to Harper's Bazaar. The 23-year-old shared a series of photos of herself in New York City on Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Hadid, decked out in an all-black ensemble and, of course, a black face mask, posed in front of a group of cops from the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The officers, who were standing in front of City Hall, were not donning face masks. Hadid, evidently annoyed, captioned the photo: "Wear a mask."

The model is not the first to be angered by the police's seeming indifference to the United States' public health guidelines. Politicians and protesters have implored the police to wear masks.

Addressing NYPD officers in June, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said: "If we're asking everyone else to follow the rules, social distance, wear a face covering for the protection of all, you should do it too."

And police who don full-body protective equipment but not face masks when dealing with protests have been a source of much irritation for Black Lives Matter protesters, who see it as apathy for public well-being.

Public dissatisfaction with bare-faced police has even inspired a new project - the NYPD Mask Watch.

The project uses crowdsourced data in the form of photographs and videos to identify unmasked police for contact-tracing purposes.

New York was, at one point, the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. According to the New York Times, the state has more than 400,000 cases.